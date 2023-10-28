What does it mean when your left or right eye is itchy?

A large number of people are familiar with itchy eyes and the prejudices associated with it. However, these beliefs have different variations and explanations in different cultures.

OBOZREVATEL reviewed some of the most common beliefs on this phenomenon. In many cultures, there is a belief that itching in the eyes can have a special meaning, and it is associated with premonitions or events in a person's life.

Itchy left eye: In many beliefs, an itchy left eye can be a sign that unfortunate events may occur in the future. This could be a quarrel, disappointment, failure, even betrayal by friends or relatives. Itchy right eye: Itching of the right eye, on the other hand, is interpreted as a warning of happy events in the future. It can be associated with joyful events such as meeting an old friend, success at work or pleasant news from different walks of life. Itching of both eyes at the same time: If both eyes itch at the same time, this according to popular beliefs can indicate a negative sequence of events.

There are different ways to mitigate the effects of itchy eyes according to the prejudices. For example, if the right eye itches, you can wave your right hand over it, and in the case of itchy left eye, you can wave your left hand over it. Some believe that it is important at this time to say a prayer.

