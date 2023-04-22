'Burning out evil spirits with surgical precision': presidential brigade shows video of eliminating enemy stronghold

Soldiers of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade destroyed an enemy stronghold in one of the frontline areas. The mortar launchers did a great job.

The video of how our defenders attacked the Russian militants was posted by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook. It shows how aerial reconnaissance spotted the enemy positions and passed the coordinates to the mortar launchers.

The fighters of the Presidential Brigade struck first at the enemy trenches, then eliminated a machine gunner and a Russian automatic grenade launcher. Then the enemy's hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher was destroyed.

"With surgical precision, they are burning Russian evil spirits from the Ukrainian land. The soldiers of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade discovered an enemy stronghold and destroyed a machine gun position, an AGS, and an RPG with ammunition with precise hits from 60-mm and 82-mm mortars. Every occupant will get his share of the lead," the Ministry of Defense commented on the video.

The other day, soldiers of the 25th separate airborne brigade of Sicheslav showed a video from Luhansk region where they eliminated an enemy tank and blew up an enemy infantry fighting vehicle that was trying to evacuate a damaged truck.

