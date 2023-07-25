Charlie Clinton, a young fisherman from Oklahoma, caught a rare fish with "human teeth" in a pond. It is a pacu fish that looks like a piranha.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) Facebook post, the fish Clinton caught is from the Serrasalmidae family and is found in South America. The exact species of the pacu Clinton caught is unknown, but it is known that this group reaches a length of about a meter and weighs up to 40 kilograms.

Video of the day

The fisherman himself said he was surprised when he saw the fish's teeth: "I knew that fish with teeth were not normal. It was strange. They looked like human teeth and that made the fish even stranger."

Paku have flattened, human-like teeth that are the result of a varied omnivorous diet that includes small fish, hard-shelled crustaceans, fruits, and nuts.

Read also: Scientists tell about a jellyfish that can "age" in reverse and live forever (photo)

Despite their resemblance to piranhas, pacu are not dangerous to humans. However, like most other invasive species, pacu can have a negative impact on the ecosystems where they are introduced.

"The practice of dumping unwanted pets into waterways can be incredibly harmful to local wildlife," ODWC representatives wrote in a Facebook post.

It is noted that this is an exotic invasive species that can harm local ecosystems. In this regard, fishermen are urged to catch them from rivers and ponds, where possible. The ODWC added that invasive species are a serious problem for the environment. They can outcompete native species for resources, displace them from their habitat, and even cause them to go extinct.

Earlier, researchers in the United States noticed strange behavior of sharks. They believe that the marine predators could have become this way because of drugs.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!