She led an army and won in a fight with men: the story of Hutulun, the Mongolian princess who could not be defeated

A princess of the Mongol Khanate who lived in the 13th century was extremely strong and warlike. She vowed that she would not marry until the man who wanted to marry her defeated her. 1000 warriors tried their luck and all of them were defeated.

At that time, such behavior of a woman even in warlike Mongolia was uncharacteristic, but Hutulun refused to be defined by gender roles and did men's work: she was a political advisor, commanded the army, and helped her father rule his subjects.

The princess was the daughter of a cousin of Kublai Khan and a descendant of Genghis Khan, the ruler of the Mongol Empire, which stretched from Europe to the Pacific Ocean,

Khutulun was not only a very strong but also a beautiful woman. She was such a bright personality that Marco Polo and Rashid al-Din mentioned her in their records.

The princess was an excellent strategist on the battlefield and helped her father win victories. Hutulun was also an excellent horsewoman and was fluent in national Mongolian sports.

The princess had a line of men wishing to marry her: one prince even offered 1000 horses for her, but she defeated him in a duel anyway, so she refused. However, Hutulong's behavior led to gossip that she was too close to her father, as she had not married for a long time. Eventually, the wedding took place, but without a fight.

Hutulun was a faithful advisor to her father, a great warrior, and a commander. Her father wanted to name her his successor, but a woman at the head of the empire was not even considered, especially since Kublai Khan had 14 sons. The princess accepted this and supported her brother Orus in his fight for the throne. In the end, she became a military leader, which suited her perfectly: she was not chasing the crown.

