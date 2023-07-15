Company of "Achilles" attack drones hit an enemy URAL with ammunition in Luhansk region with the help of FPV drone (spectacular video)

The company of Achilles unmanned aerial vehicle strike systems of the 92nd separate mechanised brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko has reported the successful destruction of a Russian Ural truck with ammunition. This was reported by the commander of the company of unmanned aerial systems "Achilles" Yuriy Fedorenko on his Telegram channel.

"Nothing will stop the FPV kamikaze whose time has come," he said.

Fedorenko added that the incident took place in the Luhansk region.

"With the help of cheap FPV drones, we are able to destroy millions of dollars worth of the aggressor's assets. Accordingly, this reduces the burden and risks of infantry during counter-offensive actions. Unfortunately, the enemy is also actively developing the direction of UAVs, so we need to hurry up and get ahead of them technologically," Fedorenko said.

Earlier, soldiers of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko used aerial reconnaissance to cover Russian positions in the Svatove sector.

