Russians claim attack of over 40 drones on temporarily occupied Crimea: witnesses report loud explosions (video)

On 25 August, Russians once again complained about a UAV attack on Crimea. Eyewitnesses reported the sounds of drones flying overhead and explosions in several areas of the peninsula.

This was reported by local Telegram channels.

The Russian Ministry of Defence announced the "downing" of 40 drones over the peninsula.

According to eyewitnesses, explosions were heard at different times in Simferopol and near the villages of Krasnovka and Beregovo. They were also heard in Gvardeyskoye, near Cape Meganom and Cape Tarkhankut.

There are allegations that at least 17 UAVs flew over the village of Beregove from 02:00 to 03:10. In the videos posted online, you can hear a sound typical of drones without drones.

Video of the day

"There are a lot of mosquitoes in the sky in Crimea tonight. There are military units nearby," read one of the propagandists' messages about loud noises near the village of Krasnovka, Simferopol district.

The so-called authorities of the occupied Crimea claimed to have destroyed several UAVs over the sea. "The 'governor' of Sevastopol, Mikhail Rozvozhayev, said that the drones had reached them, but, according to preliminary data, the occupiers had neutralised them near Cape Khersones.

"Emergency services have not recorded any damage to civilian infrastructure. The city is quiet now. But all forces and services are on alert," he wrote.

Read also: Ukrainian troops landed in Crimea, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the special operation: details

On the morning of 25 August, the Russian aggressor country's Ministry of Defence said that air defence systems had allegedly detected 42 drones over Crimea.

"As a result of fire over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, nine UAVs were destroyed, 33 were suppressed by electronic warfare systems and crashed before reaching the target," the occupiers said in a statement.

As a reminder, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Navy installed the Ukrainian flag in Crimea.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!