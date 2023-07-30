Russians report 'unsuccessful attack of the Kyiv regime' with 25 drones in Crimea

On the night of July 30, the occupied Crimea was attacked by 25 drones at once. This was stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian military "stopped the attack of 25 drones on targets in Crimea." The ministry reported that 16 drones were destroyed by air defense systems, 9 were "suppressed by electronic warfare" and allegedly crashed in the Black Sea and Cape Tarkhankut.

"Last night, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with twenty-five aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Crimean peninsula was prevented," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Moscow was not so lucky with air defense. On the night of July 30, Russian air defense "missed" several drones that attacked the Moscow City business center. The drones damaged two buildings - the IQ-quarter tower, which houses several federal ministries, and the Oko-2.

The Russian Defense Ministry says that Ukrainian drones "attempted to attack Moscow" that night. One of them was shot down by air defense in the Odintsovo district. The other two were suppressed by electronic warfare forces and crashed in Moscow.

