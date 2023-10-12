Russians attacked Odesa region with shaheds: port infrastructure and houses damaged

On the night of October 12, the Russian occupation army launched 33 Shahed-131/136 attack drones at the territory of Ukraine. The Air Defense Forces eliminated 28 UAVs.

According to the Air Force Command, the Russians attacked from the northern and southern directions. The drones were launched from the Belgorod region of Russia and from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

"A total of 33 Shaheds were launched. The enemy UAVs flew in different directions, so air defense was operating in at least six regions of Ukraine... In total, last night, the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, destroyed 28 Shahed-131/136," the Air Force command noted.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said that 10 "Shaheds" were shot down in the sky over Odesa region.

"However, unfortunately, there are also hits. Damage to port infrastructure and residential buildings was recorded in Izmail district. Fires broke out on the spot, they have already been extinguished," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kiper added that an 88-year-old woman suffered from thermal burns as a result of the enemy attack.

According to the head of the Odesa Military District, the Russians tried to attack the port infrastructure of the Danube region.

The Southern Defense Forces note that four Shahed-131/136s were shot down in Mykolaiv region and 10 UAVs were eliminated in Odesa region.

"Unfortunately, the hit damaged warehouse buildings in the port area in the south of Odesa region. As well as private houses of civilians," the statement reads.

The head of Kharkiv City Council Ihor Terekhov said that the Russians had attacked one of the districts on the outskirts of the city at night. "There is preliminary information about a hit on a private residential building. We know about one wounded person and a fire at the scene," he added.

