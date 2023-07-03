Russians strike with drones in the centre of Sumy, a residential building is hit (photos, video)

On 3 July, there were explosions in Sumy. The enemy attacked the city with drones.

According to the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, a person was killed as a result of a Russian drone strike on a house.

As of 18.00, two people were killed and 19 wounded as a result of the Shahed attack, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported. Four injured remain in hospitals, two of them are in intensive care, and two others are of moderate severity.

"15 victims were provided with medical care and released home, including a 5-year-old child," the statement said.

Local residents wrote on social media that the enemy attacked the city with drones. Explosions were heard.

It is noted that the enemy drone attacked a high-rise building.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that in the morning the city was attacked by four Shahed 136 UAVs.

"The hit damaged an administrative building and 2 apartment blocks. As of 13:00, 16 people were injured and 1 person was killed. The injured were provided with medical aid," the RMA said.

Earlier, the Sumy RMA reported that last night and in the morning, Russians fired five times at the border, and 12 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Seredyna-Buda, Bilopil and Esman communities were under fire. "Preliminarily, there were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure," the regional administration added.

As a reminder, on 3 July, the Russian Federation again launched strike UAVs at Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kirovohrad, Khmelnytsky and Odesa regions. A total of 17 drone launches were recorded, 13 of which were eliminated by air defence forces.

