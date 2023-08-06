On the morning of August 6, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. As it became known, the Russians fired missiles from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system at the city.

The head of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the Kholodnohirsky district of the city came under fire.

"Russians launched missile attacks on Kharkiv. Preliminarily, it was an S-300 missile system. Specialized services have arrived to examine the consequences of the shelling in Kholodnohirsky district. At the moment, there is no information about the victims," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Video of the day

On August 5, Russians attacked a blood transfusion center in Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb. The attack killed two men and injured four others.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, the enemy attacked the region around 20:20. "The Russians struck a non-residential building in Kruhlyakivka village, Kupyansk district, with a guided missile, and a large-scale fire broke out," he said.

As a reminder, Russians massively attacked Ukraine on the night of August 6 with drones and missiles of various types. The Air Defense Forces destroyed 30 cruise missiles and 27 attack drones.

