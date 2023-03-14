Russians shelled a house in Kramatorsk with rockets: there are significant destructions and casualties (photos)

On the morning of March 14, Russians shelled a residential building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. The rocket destroyed the building at 4 B. Khmelnitskogo Street. Unfortunately, there are victims. This was reported by Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

According to the military, the explosion was caused by a missile launched by the Russian military. Rescuers are currently working at the scene to determine whether there are people under the rubble. The condition of the victims is not yet known.

Later, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Kirilenko, said that one person was killed and at least three wounded as a result of the morning rocket attack on Kramatorsk.

People can be heard screaming under the rubble. Later, videos and photos of the aftermath of the missile hit were posted online.

As a reminder, on the morning of March 9, a large-scale air raid was sounded in Ukraine, after which explosions were heard in different regions.

