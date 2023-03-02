Russians destroyed a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia with a missile at night: there are casualties and wounded, a pregnant woman was rescued (photo and video)

On the night of March 2, Russian militants launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. One of the Russian missiles hit a high-rise building, destroying more than 10 apartments from the 2nd to the 5th floor. Nearby houses were also damaged by debris and the blast wave.

According to Anatolii Kurtiev, acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia, rescuers are dismantling the rubble. In total, 202 people and 56 units are involved in the operation, including 122 persons and 30 units from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. techniques

The Regional State Emergency Service reported that rescue operations are underway at the site of the destroyed part of the multi-story building. Information about the victims is being clarified.

As of 7 a.m., 11 people were rescued, including one pregnant woman, and 20 were evacuated, 3 of them were hospitalized with injuries. Rescuers have removed 2 dead people from under the rubble.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service are working on-site to provide psychological assistance.

"Seven ambulance crews, of which 2 remain on duty at the site, have worked to assist to the victims. The scene is under police protection. In addition to emergency and special services, volunteers of "SPARK ("VOGNYK") Zaporizhzhia" and 4 volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Rapid Response Unit in the Zaporizhzhia region, are involved in the search-and-rescue operation," added the State Emergency Service.

