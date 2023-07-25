Russians attacked Ukraine with 'Shaheds' at night: there were hits in Cherkasy region, all targets around Kyiv were shot down by air defense (photos)

On the night of Tuesday, July 25, the Russian Federation once again attacked Ukraine with Shaheds. In Cherkasy region, there were hits to fields and an agricultural hangar. Drones were also spotted over Poltava region. Over Kyiv, all drones were successfully shot down by air defense.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko and the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets

"Last night, the enemy attacked Kyiv with attack drones. The attack lasted for 3 hours. The enemy had previously used Iranian barrage munitions of the "Shahed" type. This is the sixth drone attack on the capital this month. All air targets were timely detected and destroyed by air defense forces and means on approach to Kyiv," Popko wrote.

Video of the day

Read also: "We will not save Odesa. We will also destroy Kyiv and Lviv": Russian Ministry of Defense and propagandists made cynical statements after missile attack on Ukraine (video)

Three hits were recorded in the Cherkasy region. Two "Shakhtys" hit fields, and one hit an empty agricultural hangar. There were no casualties.

In addition, enemy drones were spotted in the sky over Poltava region.

In the Zhytomyr region, a kamikaze drone hit an infrastructure facility at night.

This was reported by the head of the region Vitaliy Bunechko.

"All emergency services have arrived at the scene and are working. Information on the number of victims and the extent of damage is being clarified," Bunechko wrote.

As a reminder, Russians have launched another attack on Odesa region: a grain port was destroyed.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!