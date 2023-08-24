Russians attack Dnipro at night: dozens of civilian objects damaged, 7 people injured (photos)

On the night of Thursday, 24 August, the occupiers fired a missile at Dnipro. The attack resulted in civilian casualties.

In addition, dozens of civilian objects were damaged in the city.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on Telegram

According to the Regional Military Administration, the transport facility was damaged the most. Seven people were injured - three men and four women, aged 32 to 55. Six of them were hospitalised with moderate lacerations and shrapnel wounds.

The attack damaged a bank, a petrol station, a hotel, an agricultural company, a furniture manufacturer, an administrative building and 15 kiosks.

In addition, two residential buildings, 3 buses and several cars, a trolleybus network, water and gas pipelines were damaged.

As a reminder, Russians destroyed an educational institution with a drone in Sumy region.

