Russians massively fired Shahed in western regions of Ukraine: people were pulled out of the rubble in Lviv (details)

On the night of September 19, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with attack drones. The western regions of Ukraine came under attack.

The Air Force Command noted that the Russians launched Shahed-type attack UAVs from Prymorsko-Akhtarsk.

"Strike UAVs are in the airspace of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Khmelnytsky regions. Combat operations are underway," the Air Force said in a statement.

In the morning of September 19, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that as a result of one of the attacks, the enemy hit an industrial warehouse, and a fire broke out.

"As a result of the attack, the roof of an industrial warehouse in one of Lviv's districts is on fire... A 26-year-old man was pulled out from the wreckage. The victim has an open fracture of the limb. He is already in the hospital and is being provided with all the necessary assistance," Sadovyi said.

Meanwhile, explosions were also heard in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, after the Russian attacks. The head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, said that a multi-story building caught fire due to a hit. The fire was extinguished.

The blast wave damaged the facades of three multi-storey buildings.

Also, at night, on September 19, in Mykolaiv Oblast, air defense forces and means shot down 10 Shahed-136/131 attack drones. The falling debris of the downed enemy target caused damage to agricultural machinery of one of the agricultural enterprises in Pervomaisk district. There were no casualties.

As a reminder, on September 18, Russia launched another massive attack on the territory of Ukraine.