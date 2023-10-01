On the night of October 1, the south of Ukraine was attacked by the Shaheds. Air defense forces destroyed at least 15 Shaheds, 14 of them in Odesa region and one in Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by Natalia Gumenyuk, a spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces, on the United News TV channel.

According to her, the southern regions were under attack, and a mixed-type drone attack took place.

The enemy tried to confuse the routes and maximize the load on the air defense system.

According to Humeniuk, a warehouse was hit in Mykolaiv region. The debris is being cleared and the fire is being extinguished, and there is no information about the victims.

In addition, the Kherson region was attacked by 16 adjusted aerial bombs.

Humeniuk also noted that the enemy continues to launch ballistic missile strikes.

As a reminder, Russians hit Mykolaiv with Iskanders.

