Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles: a multi-storey building was hit in Uman, a woman and a two-year-old child were killed in Dnipro (video)

On the night of April 28, Russian militants launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. In the Kyiv airspace alone, 11 enemy cruise missiles and two drones were destroyed.

The Cherkasy region came under attack. According to the head of the regional military administration, Ihor Taburets, two cruise missile hits were recorded in Uman. The Russians hit residential buildings and warehouse buildings.

"We are investigating the consequences. All services are working at the scene," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

At 6 a.m., Taburets added that "there are 5 victims of the rocket attack on Uman. They are in the hospital". He later clarified that a rescue operation was underway in Uman.

"As of this moment, Russian missiles have killed 3 people. Another 8 are injured," Taburets wrote.

Local public showed the consequences of hits to a nine-story building in Uman, which caused the building's entrance to collapse.

A woman and a child were killed in Dnipro after a Russian attack. This was reported by the mayor of the city Boris Filatov.

"High-precision [email protected] killed civilians in Dnipro again. A young woman and a three-year-old child were killed. No further comments. We are waiting for official information from the Military-Civilian Administration," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

On the morning of April 28, the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, said that the military from the Vostok Air Command had shot down 7 cruise missiles, "but there are negative consequences."

"A private house was destroyed in Dnipro. A 2-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman were killed. Three people were injured. A 58-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were taken to the hospital in moderate condition. The 31-year-old man will be treated on an outpatient basis. In the town, enemy hardware also destroyed the building of a private enterprise. A fire broke out there and has been extinguished. Firefighters are still working at another facility that was damaged by the enemy attack. A construction base is on fire. The flames covered 400 square meters... A 70-year-old woman was injured. Doctors treated her, she will recover at home."

The Kyiv City Military Administration informs that Kyiv also suffered a missile attack, the enemy also attacked with drones.

"After a pause of 51 days, the enemy launched another missile attack on Kyiv. (The last missile attack on the capital was on March 9, 2023). According to the information that is being clarified, the attack was carried out by strategic aviation aircraft. According to preliminary data, 11 cruise missiles were destroyed in the Kyiv airspace. In addition to the missiles, 2 more UAVs were shot down," the KCIA said in a statement.

It is noted that in the Obolon district of the capital, the shelling disrupted a local power line and damaged the road surface.

"There were no civilian casualties or damage to residential buildings or infrastructure," said Serhiy Popko, head of the KCIA.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny said on the morning of April 28 that at around 4 a.m., Russians attacked Ukraine with Tu-95 strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea.

"Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of Ukraine in cooperation with air defense of other components of the Defense Forces destroyed 21 out of 23 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles and two operational and tactical UAVs. The targets were destroyed in the areas of responsibility of the "Center" Air Command, "East" Air Command, and "South" Air Command," he added.

