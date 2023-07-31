Russians attacked a high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles and shelled Kherson with Grad rockets, there are victims (photos and video)

On the morning of August 31, Russian militants shelled the center of Kherson with Grad multiple rocket launchers. The enemy also hit a multi-storey building in Kryvyi Rih.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel, at about 8:20 a.m. the occupants shelled the central part of Kherson with Grad multiple rocket launchers.

"An employee of a city utility company came under enemy fire. The man died on the spot from his wounds," he wrote and posted a photo from the scene.

Prokudin added that two employees of the utility company were wounded.

"The men, aged 46 and 43, sustained contusions as a result of the shelling. They were hospitalized in a medical facility, doctors are providing them with assistance," wrote the head of the regional state administration.

In addition, civilian infrastructure and vehicles were damaged in Kherson.

There were also explosions in Kryvyi Rih. The head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported them.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the enemy fired rockets at Kryvyi Rih.

"Currently, all necessary services are working at the scene... Additional information is being clarified," the ministry added.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that Russians launched two missiles at Kryvyi Rih. One of them hit a four-story building of an educational institution. "There are probably people under the rubble. Rescuers and police are working," he said.

The second rocket destroyed a section from the 4th to the 9th floors of a residential building: "Emergency workers are extinguishing the fire and clearing the rubble. There may still be people there."

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that according to preliminary data, two people were killed and 25 injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. There are four children among the victims.

As a reminder, between July 18 and 24, Russian militants fired 75 miss iles and 100 drones at Odesa region. Russia spent more than $280 million on this.

