Russia will again launch missile terror against Ukraine in May: astrologer names cities in danger

Russia may launch missile strikes against Ukraine in May 2023. Cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kremenchuk, Dnipro, and Khmelnytskyi are at risk.

In addition, the occupiers may strike at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant. This was stated by astrologer Vlad Ross.

According to him, it will be hot at the frontline as well - Russian troops will continue their attempts to completely capture Bakhmut and the entire Donetsk region. The most dangerous date will be May 18 (and plus or minus ten days from this date), which is connected with the aspect of Jupiter and Pluto.

Ross added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will give a powerful rebuff to the enemy, and its plans to capture the Donetsk region will not be realized. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces may arrange "cotton" near Moscow, with drones arriving and military facilities being bombed.

As UAportal reported earlier, clairvoyant and psychic Valeriy Shatilovich said that Ukraine would gain many victories in 2023, but there would be no complete de-occupation. Crimea can be returned to our country through diplomatic means, but the issue will take years to resolve.

In turn, astrologer Dmytro Uranus said that there will be a threat of invasion from Belarus in April 2023, but the enemy troops will only stage a distraction. The heaviest fighting in the east and south of Ukraine will take place in May and June, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces will destroy almost all Russian mobilized soldiers.

Uranus also added that Russia must be defeated in the war against Ukraine, and only if the occupiers are completely defeated can further Kremlin aggression be avoided. If the Ukrainian Armed Forces bring the war to an end, negotiations on Russia's surrender will take place in 2023.

He emphasized that after retreating from Kherson, Russian troops would not dare to attack the city again, as they no longer have anything to conduct offensive operations in this direction. In addition, the blowing up of bridges literally cut off their way back.