Russia is using the Hamas terrorist organization's attack on the State of Israel to strengthen its disinformation campaign against Ukraine. In this context, the Russian side is spreading false information that Ukraine has allegedly sold Western weapons to terrorists.

Read also: Israel has officially declared a state of war

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. According to the GUR, the Russian side handed over to Hamas terrorists trophy weapons that they captured during the fighting in Ukraine.

These weapons were manufactured in the United States and the European Union. According to the Russian side's plan, the next step should be fake accusations against the Ukrainian military of regularly selling Western weapons to terrorists.

The report notes that these fakes will become the basis for a series of "exposés" and "investigations" in the Western media, which is part of Russia's disinformation campaign.

In particular, Russian special services intend to use the relevant comments of Ruslan Syrovyi, a senior lieutenant of the Ukrainian Border Guard Service who recently fled to Russia, to confirm these fake news reports.

This provocation is aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and leads to the termination of military assistance from Western partners, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said in a statement.

As a reminder, Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip fired up to 3,000 rockets into Israel on the morning of October 7. Fires broke out on the streets of several cities, and there were casualties. Hamas militants invaded Israel, killing civilians and taking civilians prisoner.

The Israeli authorities announced a special counterterrorism operation near the Gaza Strip and promised to attack Hamas targets in response to the shelling of Israeli territory.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!