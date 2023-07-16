On the night of Sunday, July 16, the city of Kharkiv was attacked by the Russian occupiers, accompanied by explosions. At 01:29, an alert was issued in the Kharkiv region, warning of the possibility of the use of ballistic weapons by Russian forces.

The information about the shelling of Kharkiv was also confirmed by the mayor Ihor Terekhov. According to the Suspilne TV channel, three explosions occurred in the city.

Prosecutor's Office records the consequences of a missile attack on Kharkiv. Under the leadership of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched.

According to the preliminary investigation, on July 16, around 2:00, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. Two S-300 missiles hit the stadium and the road surface in Shevchenkivskyi district.

It is believed that the attack was carried out from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. As a result of the shelling, a four-story building and private cars were damaged.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, rocket arrivals were recorded in the central part of the city.

"One rocket in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv without any damage, no information on casualties. As for the other rocket attacks, rescuers of the State Emergency Service are inspecting the area. Probably, S-300 missiles were fired at Kharkiv," the mayor added.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military-civilian administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that last night, at about 1:30 a.m., Russian occupants launched 4 S-300 missiles at Kharkiv from the territory of Belgorod region.

"Two missiles exploded in the air, and the other two hit the ground - at the stadium and in the road surface in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Windows in a four-story building were damaged. There is no information about the victims," he said.

As a reminder, on the night of July 13, Russian militants attacked Kyiv with Shahed kamikaze drones. Dozens of aerial targets were destroyed.

