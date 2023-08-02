Russia attacked Ukraine with Shahed at night: an elevator was hit in Odesa region, a building was damaged in Kyiv (photos)

On the night of August 2, Russian militants attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones. At night, explosions were heard by residents of Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, as well as residents of Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, and other regions.

According to the Operational Command "South", the enemy launched a Shahed-136 from the Azov Sea across the Black Sea at night, this attack was aimed at the south of Odesa region.

See also: "If I hadn't gone to the bathroom, I would have been dead": eyewitness of the explosion in Kryvyi Rih (video)

"The obvious target of the enemy was the port and industrial infrastructure of the region. Air defense forces worked tirelessly for almost 3 hours," the command said.

Video of the day

That night, the Air Force destroyed 23 Russian Shahed-136/131 attack drones launched from three directions - Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda (Crimea).

As a result of the drone attack, fires were reported at industrial and port facilities in Odesa region, and an elevator was damaged.

A drone attack was also reported in Kyiv. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, a non-residential building was damaged in Solomyansky district as a result of an enemy attack on the capital and the fall of UAV debris. A tree caught fire in Sviatoshynskyi district.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that during the drone attack and its downing, debris fell on a playground in the Holosiivskyi district, a non-residential building was damaged in the Solomianskyi district, and a piece of debris damaged the road surface in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

"Groups of drones were approaching Kyiv simultaneously from several directions. However, all air targets - more than 10 UAVs - were timely detected and destroyed by air defense forces and means," noted the KCIA.

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv informs that in the Solomyansky district of the city, the facade of an administrative building from the 9th to the 11th floor was damaged by the fragments of a downed drone.

The head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region, Andriy Nebytov, said that a private house near Kyiv caught fire as a result of the Russian attack. The fire was quickly extinguished.

"The hostess, having heard the air raid alarm, went to the shelter in time. So, fortunately, no one was injured," he added.

As a reminder, on the morning of August 1, Russian militants struck at Kherson. As a result, a young doctor who had just started his duties a few days ago was killed.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!