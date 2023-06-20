Russia attacked all of Ukraine with drones: Air defense destroys 32 out of 35 Shahed, there are hits

Air defense forces have previously destroyed 28 out of 30 enemy Shahed drones that attacked Ukrainian territory on the night of June 20. There were hits in Lviv and Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"At night, russian terrorists launched another massive missile and air strike on Ukraine.

Previously, 28 "Shaheds" out of 30 launched by the enemy were destroyed."

Also, according to the General Staff, the occupiers used 7 S-300 missiles in Zaporizhzhia and its surroundings.

Information on the consequences of the missile strike is currently being clarified.

Video of the day

During an air attack on Lviv on the night of June 20, the enemy first hit a critical infrastructure facility, and no one was injured.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv regional military administration Maksym Kozytskyi in Telegram

"Preliminary: there was a hit to a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv. People were not injured. There was a fire," Kozitsky said.

Also, on the night of June 20, the occupiers carried out a massive air attack on Zaporizhzhia and the suburbs, damaging communications and private property, with no casualties.

Read also: Attacked from the rear: Ukrainian Special Operations Forces fighters show their work in enemy trenches (video)

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko on Telegram.

"Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs were shaken by another insidious massive enemy attack.

The targets of the russian terrorists were communications, property and equipment of an agricultural and farming enterprise, as well as a popular vacation spot. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries," Malashko said.

As a reminder, Zaluzhny showed how soldiers from the 128th Brigade liberated Pyatikhatky from the enemy.

If you wish to stay updated on the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, we recommend subscribing to our Telegram channel!