On the night of Monday, October 23, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and Shaheds. The defense forces shot down all attack UAVs and a Kh-59 missile.

During the night, the Russians used guided missiles - the Kh-59 aircraft and S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. The latter attacked civilian objects in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

The first details of the attack were reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the Russians launched four Shahed-136/131 and another attack UAV of an unspecified type, which were shot down by air defense.

According to the Dnipropetrovs'k JFO, in the morning, the occupiers tried to attack the region with a missile, which was shot down by air defense forces.

Read also: Russia launched 6 missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia: a residential building was hit

The Southern Defense Forces reported that the Shahed missile was launched from the temporarily occupied Crimea. The port infrastructure of Odesa region was under threat of attack.

Nine drones were shot down in Odesa region, and the roof of a port warehouse was damaged by the fragments of one. Another drone was shot down in Vinnytsia region. There were no casualties.

As a reminder, Russians attacked a Nova Poshta office in Kharkiv region, killing and injuring people.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!