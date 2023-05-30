Chamomile and burdock oil: how to get rid of dandruff at home

The cause of dandruff is sebaceous gland disorders and skin diseases. It is not necessary to buy expensive products to get rid of this problem, as cheap products that are available in every home are very effective.

How to get rid of dandruff

To overcome dandruff, you should try the following remedies:

Chamomile

After each shampoo, rinse your hair with chamomile broth. It will not only eliminate dandruff, but also make your hair stronger.

Apple cider vinegar

After washing your hair, rinse it with apple cider vinegar - it regulates the pH level, which prevents the fungi that cause dandruff from growing.

How to get rid of dandruff quickly

Baking soda

Wash your hair with shampoo, massage your scalp with a handful of baking soda and leave it on for 5 minutes. Wash your hair as usual.

Salt

Take a teaspoon of salt, rub it on your dry scalp and rinse with shampoo.

