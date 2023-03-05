Born under a lucky star: three zodiac signs that are fortune favorites are named

Some people are so lucky in everything they feel they were born under a lucky star. They easily manage to get a good job, earn a lot, make new acquaintances and build a happy marriage.

According to astrologers, the favorites of fortune are Aries, Capricorns and Leo. Read more!

Aries

The natives of this zodiac sign go through life with their heads held high - they are confident in their abilities and know for sure that all difficulties are short-lived. Aries are persistent in achieving their goals, which allows them to quickly move up the career ladder. Usually, natives of this sign earn a lot and occupy high positions. They are also lucky in their personal lives - they build strong relationships in which mutual understanding and harmony will prevail.

Video of the day

Capricorn

Capricorn himself knows very well that they are the favorites of fortune - they are lucky in everything they undertake. The natives of the sign can open their own business and make good money on it or work for a well-known firm and engage in consulting. They are actually provided with a comfortable life, and there will always be a person around them who will support and guide them on the right path.

Leo

The natives of this zodiac sign are distinguished by their ambition - they set high goals for themselves and follow them, no matter what it costs them. Leo is a real leader who can lead people, due to which they occupy leadership positions. They can be in search of the other half for a very long time, but if they get married, it will be once and for all. Leos are devoted and will always try to make their loved ones happy andnot need anything.

As UAportal reported, astrologers previously named the two most evil zodiac signs that are capable of terrible revenge.

At the same time, some people easily manage others and achieve great heights in their careers. They have all leadership qualities, gain authority in society and earn a lot, which allows them to be called the best leaders.