Born under an unlucky star: four zodiac signs that are unlucky in love

Finding the right person and building a happy relationship is not an easy task, and for some, it's almost impossible. According to astrologers, there are four zodiac signs that are constantly unlucky in love. They are literally haunted by difficulties.

Cancer

Cancers are known primarily for their great sensitivity, which is probably why they have such a hard time with breakups. They fall in love quickly, and usually their biggest dream is to start a family. As a result, they make hasty decisions, leaving them heartbroken.

Pisces.

Pisces is another zodiac sign characterized by emotionality and a highly developed imagination. This is what often makes them idealize love and their partners, which later turns against them. The truth can be a huge disappointment for Pisces.

Virgo.

Relationships with Virgo can be extremely painful for both sides. This is one of the most intelligent signs of the zodiac, guided mainly by the mind. Virgo tries to rationalize everything, and as you know, it's hard to be rational in love. It is difficult for them to find a suitable partner and maintain a stable relationship because of their high expectations.

Taurus.

The most famous trait of Taurus is stubbornness, which is why they are capable of creating confusion in life. So it's no surprise that building relationships is not their strong side. After all, love often involves compromises, and it is incredibly difficult for Taurus to take this step.

