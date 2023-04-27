Rice and essential oil: how to make an air freshener with your own hands
A pleasant smell in the house creates a special atmosphere of comfort. You can buy air fresheners or aroma diffusers to flavor your home. But it will be more environmentally friendly to make a flavoring with your own hands. UaPortal will show you how.
Rice flavoring
You can make an air freshener from rice cereal. To do this, take a glass of rice, a jar, essential oil, and a piece of cloth. Pour the rice into the jar and add a few drops of your favorite essential oil. Tie the neck of the jar with a cloth. You can decorate with ribbon to your liking.
Put such jars in each room. Change the flavor every six months and add essential oil once a week. If the room has high humidity, the rice should be changed every two months.
Wax flavoring
You will need:
- soy or beeswax;
- bay leaf;
- cinnamon sticks, cloves;
- pine cones;
- dried rosemary;
- cotton wick;
- muffin tins.
Fill the molds with bay leaves, cloves, cones, spices, and herbs. Insert a wick into the center of each mold. Fill with liquid wax. Wait for it to harden.
Olive oil candle
You will need:
- a container with a wide top
- olive oil
- wire or paper clip
- wick
Cut the required length of the wick and secure it in an upright position with a paper clip. Pour the oil into the jar (to save money, buy expired oil). Add essential oils for flavor.
