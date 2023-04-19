Reznikov confirmed the arrival of Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine: the main characteristics of the weapon

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, announced that American Patriot air defense systems had arrived in Ukraine. According to him, now "the beautiful Ukrainian sky will become safer."

On his Twitter, Reznikov wrote: "Today our beautiful Ukrainian skies become safer because Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine. Our air defense forces mastered them as quickly as they could. And our partners kept their word. This is the result of hard work under the leadership of our President Volodymyr Zelenskyi".

In his post, the minister thanked the head of the US Defense Ministry Lloyd Austin, the German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, the Federal Ministry of Defense, and the Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsi Ollongren.

"We will win together," added Reznikov.

What is known about the MIM-104 Patriot

The next aid package to Ukraine is also expected to include MIM-104 Patriot air defense systems, an American anti-aircraft missile system used by the US military and its allies. Produced by Raytheon in 1963 in the USA to replace the MIM-14 "Nike Hercules" system as the main air defense platform at medium and high altitudes and the MIM-23 Hawk system as a tactical air defense platform at medium altitudes.

Patriot is a platform to intercept ballistic missiles, and with the advent of the PAC-3, this task is the main purpose of the complex. In October 1980, a contract for the production of the complex was signed, and in December 1981, the complex was delivered to the troops.

The name of the system "Patriot" can also be interpreted as an acronym from the English phrase. Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept Of Target.

Characteristics of the MIM-104 Patriot

the maximum target interception range is 80 km;

the minimum target interception range is 3 km;

the maximum target interception height is 24 km;

the minimum target interception height is 0.06 km;

The number of targets that can be fired at the same time is 8 (in the 90° sector);

the maximum speed of the target is 2200 m/s;

the diameter of the missile is 254 mm;

the length of the missile is 5010 mm;

the mass of the rocket is 318 kg.

It will be recalled that on December 21, 2022, the USA announced a new package of security assistance to Ukraine worth almost two billion dollars. This package included Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

