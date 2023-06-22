Recipe for baked peaches with nuts in a sweet sauce

This dessert is incredibly tasty and light. It tastes great both cold and hot. It goes well with ice cream and cream.

Ingredients:

- Peaches - 600 g

- Walnuts - 80 g

- Sugar - 70 g

- Wheat flour - 1 tbsp

- Oatmeal - 1 tbsp.

- Vanilla sugar - 2 tsp.

- Salt - to taste

- Ground cinnamon - 1/4 tsp.

- Butter - 50 g

Method of preparation

1.Cut the peaches in half, pit and chop them. Place the peach slices in a baking dish in a single layer.

2. Chop the nuts. Mix the sugar, flour, vanilla sugar, a pinch of salt and cinnamon. Add the oatmeal and nuts, mix and sprinkle the mixture over the peaches. Thinly slice the butter and spread it over the peaches.

3. Bake at 175°C for 20 to 35 minutes.

