Recipe for a delicious breakfast in 5 minutes: you need pita bread and suluguni

In the morning, many people don't have enough time to prepare a full breakfast. However, it is this meal that gives a person strength for the day ahead.

Experienced housewives have their own recipes for simple breakfasts that are quick to prepare. For example, you can make pita bread envelopes with cheese and herbs.

To prepare the dish you will need:

pita bread - 1 pc;

suluguni - 300-400 g

tomato - 1 pc.

First, grate the cheese and mix it with chopped herbs to taste. Cut the tomatoes into thin slices or other segments.

Unroll the pita bread and put the tomatoes and cheese in the center. Grease the free surface of the pita bread with butter, then wrap it in an envelope and secure the edges.

Bake the envelope in a 200-degree oven for 5-10 minutes. It is important not to overcook the dish so that the pita bread does not turn out too dry.

