No-bake chocolate cake recipe

Try making a moist and very tender cupcake with a rich chocolate flavor. The amount of ingredients is calculated for a 22 cm diameter pan.

Ingredients:

- Butter - 40 g;

- Cocoa - 50 g;

- Sugar - 70 g;

- Egg - 1 pc;

- Flour - 40 g;

- Soda - 1/3 tsp;

- Milk - 80 ml (for the dough). Another 120-160 ml for the filling;

For the glaze:

- Dark chocolate - 100 g;

- Cream (33%) - 100 ml.

If the pan is larger than 22 cm, double the amount of ingredients.

Method of preparation:

1. Preheat a frying pan, melt the butter without bringing it to a boil. Turn off the heat. Add sugar, egg and stir. Then add the cocoa powder and mix again.

2. Add the milk and stir. Then add the flour, and baking soda, and mix.

3. Bake, covered, for 10 to 15 minutes over low heat.

4. Turn off the heat, make a few punctures in the cake with a skewer, and pour cold milk. Pour the icing on top.

Frosting:

1. Melt the chocolate and mix it with the cream.

