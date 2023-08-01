Salad recipe in 10 minutes with tomatoes and basil

A delicious and easy-to-cook salad from Silpo brand ambassador Aurora Ogorodnyk. The recipe was posted by the Shuba website.

Ingredients:

Tomatoes

Red basil, a bunch

Cilantro, bunch

White salad onion

Salt

Ground black pepper

Sunflower oil

Bread

Method of preparation:

Tomatoes, onions and herbs wash, dry.

Roughly chop the tomatoes, tear off the leaves from the basil and cilantro, and chop the onion into thin half rings.

Put all the ingredients in a salad bowl, add salt and pepper, season with oil, and mix. It is best served with bread.

