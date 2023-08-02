Raspberry marmalade recipe in 20 minutes

This delicate dessert with a berry flavor can be included in the children's menu. The dish according to the recipe from Schuba will take you only 20 minutes, but will delight you with its taste.

Ingredients:

Raspberries - 400 g

Sugar - 100 g

Water - 120 g

Agar-agar - 16 g

Powdered sugar - 20 g

Method of preparation:

1. Pour warm water over the agar-agar, mix and leave for 15 minutes.

2. Wash the raspberries, remove the stems and grind them in a blender. Pour the puree into a saucepan, add sugar, bring to a boil and cook for another 5 minutes. Add the agar-agar and boil for another 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

3. Cool the mixture and pour into a mold with foil-lined sides. Smooth it out and leave it to freeze.

4. Cut the marmalade into cubes and sprinkle with powdered sugar. Store in the refrigerator.

