Summer apricot pie recipe in 30 minutes

Apricot season is in full swing, so it's time to bake a delicious pie according to a recipe from Shuba. You can use ready-made puff pastry to make it easier and faster.

Ingredients:

Yeast puff pastry - 1 pc.

Sugar - 1/4 cup

Flour - 1/4 cup

Apricots - 400 g

Butter - 2 tbsp

Lemon, juice - 2 tsp.

Ground cinnamon - 1/4 tsp.

Ground nutmeg - 1/8 tsp.

Method of preparation:

1. Preheat the oven to 220 degrees. Roll out the dough into two 25-centimetre circles. Line a 20 cm pie tin with one sheet of dough.

2. Mix the sugar, flour, cinnamon and nutmeg.

3. Pour lemon juice over the apricot halves and stir. Add the sugar mixture and mix again. Put the filling into the baking tin lined with dough and smooth it out.

4. Spread the butter cubes evenly over the apricot filling. Cover with the second circle of dough and pinch. Make a few slits.

5. Bake the cake for 35-40 minutes.

Sprinkle the hot cake with a teaspoon of sugar. Serve it cold.

