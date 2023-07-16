Recipe for canned zucchini with garlic for the winter

Canned zucchini in a jar is a delicious snack that can be prepared for the winter. It goes well with spices, garlic, and ginger, and can also be complemented with ketchup, seasoning, or tomato paste.

Ingredients:

Zucchini;

Garlic;

Bay leaves;

Horseradish leaves;

Allspice;

Lemon zest and juice;

Water;

Salt;

Sugar.

Preparation:

First, wash and cut the zucchini into thick slices; Also peel the garlic and rinse the herbs you will use. Zest the lemons and squeeze out the juice; Put the garlic, bay leaves, horseradish leaves, and allspice in the bottom of the sterilized jar. Put the zucchini, sprinkling it with lemon zest; To prepare the marinade, combine water, sugar, salt, spices and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, remove from heat and immediately fill the jars with it; Put the jars with zucchini on sterilization from the moment of boiling for 10-15 minutes. After that, close the lids hermetically. Your canned zucchini is ready.

