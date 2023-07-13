Grated carrot salad is a classic French dish. You can easily make it yourself. Its secret is in the dressing, which contains lemon juice, salt and pepper, Dijon mustard, honey and oil.

Ingredients:

Carrots - 400 g

Parsley, sprig - 1 tbsp.

Dressing:

Olive oil - 1 tbsp.

Lemon, juice - 1 tsp.

Salt -1/4 tsp.

Ground black pepper - 1/4 tsp.

Dijon mustard - 1/4 tsp.

Honey - 1/2 tsp.

Method of preparation:

1. Peel the carrots and grate them on a fine grater.

2. Mix all the ingredients for the dressing in a small jar and shake.

3. Toss the carrots with the chopped parsley and salad dressing.

