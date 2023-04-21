Mercury retrograde will hit five zodiac signs: they will be in trouble

Mercury retrograde from April 21 to May 15 will bring big problems to five natives of the zodiac circle - problems will follow them at every turn. Some will feel tired, exhausted, and disappointed in life.

According to astrologers, Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Sagittarius, and Capricorn will have a difficult time. They face both financial losses and quarrels with loved ones.

Aries.

Aries will lose faith in themselves - their career plans will be destroyed in an instant. The natives of the sign will not be able to achieve the desired results, which will hit their reputation. All processes will slow down, and problems will begin to grow like a snowball. Quarrels with your significant other will make the situation even worse.

Gemini

Gemini will suffer from a low spirit - they are at risk of depression and physical exhaustion. Old health problems will also remind them of themselves, and it is possible that they will have to see a doctor. The "black streak" will be so strong that the natives of the sign may give up.

Cancers.

Cancers can make serious mistakes at work that will cost them credibility. Against this backdrop, conflicts with management, deprivation of bonuses, or salary cuts are possible. Also, don't make any purchases during this period - the risk of becoming a victim of fraud and being left with nothing is very high.

Sagittarius.

Sagittarians are capable of taking risks, and this will lead to disastrous results. Natives of the sign can lose money, get into an accident, get injured, or quarrel with their significant other. However, they have a chance to avoid a negative scenario with a lot of troubles - they just need to postpone making drastic decisions.

Capricorns.

Capricorns will be nervous and tense, and on emotions, they can make a scandal that will turn into big problems for them. Natives of the sign may lose their jobs or cross the red line in their relationship with their significant other, which will lead to divorce. It is very difficult for them to control themselves.

