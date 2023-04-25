The decision to grant a subsidy will be made instantly: how it will work

Ukrainians will be able to receive an instant subsidy for utility bills through the rapid exchange of data between various electronic registers containing information about citizens. Currently, such instant subsidies will be paid only on an experimental basis. The draft resolution providing for the appointment of instant subsidies was posted on the website of the Federation of Trade Unions.

To receive an instant decision on the granting of a subsidy, the applicant will have to submit an application and a completed declaration in his or her personal account on the Pension Fund portal or through the Diia mobile application in just one click. In the future, Ukrainians will not be forced to wait for weeks for a decision on the appointment of a subsidy, as it will be made instantly. The process will be accelerated to lightning speed thanks to the rapid exchange of information about a potential subsidy recipient between different state registries.

With the help of this cross-data exchange, it will be possible to instantly verify the authenticity of the declaration filled out by the applicant for a subsidy. The automated system will be able to make an immediate decision on whether the applicant and their family members really need state aid to pay for utilities.

Automatic exchange of information and parallel verification of subsidy recipients and applicants for state aid will be carried out simultaneously in the following registers:

Ministry of Internal Affairs;

State Migration Service;

Ministry of Finance of Ukraine;

Ministry of Justice;

Ministry of Health;

Ministry of Social Policy;

Ministry of Infrastructure.

Thanks to this verification, the real financial situation of families applying for subsidies will be known to the public authorities. There will be no need to send any inquiries and wait for answers. The system will find the necessary data, verify it and make a conclusion on the appropriateness of the subsidy payment.

In addition, this system will allow for a quick response to changes in family composition or property status. This will make it possible to conduct monthly data verification and virtually eliminate any fraudulent attempts in the process of granting and paying subsidies.

