A rare fatal grizzly attack on a black bear was caught on video

In Canada, local residents witnessed a rare incident - a grizzly bear attacked a black bear and tore it apart.

The incident was witnessed by Susan Griffith from Dawson Creek. She filmed it on video and posted the terrifying footage on Facebook. "This is definitely one of the craziest things we've seen on the way home," she wrote.

The footage, posted by Susan Griffith, shows a grizzly bear biting a black bear on the head, back, and throat and dragging the carcass up a hill. It is unclear from the video whether the grizzly killed the black bear or whether it was already dead when the grizzly found it.

According to Live Science, the Canadian Rocky Mountains, located between Alberta and British Columbia, are home to both black bears and grizzly bears.

Grizzlies are considered the best predators, but they also eat anything they find, including other bears and members of their own species. They have been known to kill and eat black bears in areas where the two species coincide.

Frank Manen, an ecologist with the U.S. Geological Survey and leader of the Interagency Grizzly Study Group, said there are few estimates of how often grizzlies and black bears interact.

"Grizzly bears are fearsome predators and sometimes pursue large prey such as elk and sometimes even bison, and sometimes this includes species such as American black bears," he explained to Live Science.

As for the attack on the black bear, the scientist suggests that the grizzly attacked it before hibernation to store fat during the period of hyperphagia (extreme hunger).

