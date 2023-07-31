Divorce: tips to help you cope with the loss of a loved one

Divorce is a difficult life stage that is accompanied by losses and changes. Regardless of how long the relationship lasted, each partner goes through stages from denial to acceptance of the new reality.

UAportal will tell you what changes occur in the life of each partner due to divorce and how to survive it.

The family structure collapses, and there is no longer a "husband" or "wife". Lifestyle, place of residence, friends, income and expenses change.

Due to the loss of a partner, a person may feel a loss of faith in themselves, their attractiveness and interest to other people of the opposite sex. A person finds themselves in a state of uncertainty and may lose plans for the future.

Therefore, after a divorce, you should give yourself time to work through all your emotions. It is important to understand and accept the situation. Physical activity can be a distraction from your feelings - washing the floor or going for a run can help in this process.

It is clear that the process of divorce can be especially difficult and painful for someone who was surprised by it. Therefore, you need to seek support from your close environment: family and friends.

Self-esteem plays an important role in the healing process. It is worth paying attention to the positive aspects of your qualities and regularly complimenting yourself to avoid losing yourself.

Psychologists can help you deal with all your feelings in the best way. Sometimes it's worth contacting specialists at the beginning of a conflict, because their advice will be useful and they will explain how to live through this period with benefit.

