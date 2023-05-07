Lens solution and hot water: how to save dried mascara

If your mascara has dried up, first of all, check its expiration date and throw it away if it has expired. Remember that the shelf life of mascara before opening is 4-6 months, after - 3 months.

But if the mascara is still usable, but has already dried, use our tips:

Eye drops

Add a few drops of this product to your mascara. Close and shake.

Lens solution

Add 5 drops of lens solution to your mascara. Close the cap and shake.

Hot water

Dip the package with the dried mascara into a glass of hot water and hold for 5-10 minutes. The wax in the mascara will soften and you can use it again.

