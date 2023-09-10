Green manure plants: рow to sow a vegetable garden so that there are no weeds

Weed control in the garden has always been an urgent problem for gardeners. However, there is an environmentally safe and natural way to get rid of weeds in the garden by using green manure. These are plants that are sown to cover the soil and compete with weeds, as well as to increase soil fertility.

One of the main advantages of this method is that it helps avoid the use of chemical herbicides, which can be harmful to the environment and human health. Let's take a look at several types of green manure that can be used to sow the garden and control weeds.

1. Peas

Peas are one of the most popular green manure to help control weeds. They grow quickly and have dense vegetation that competes with weeds for space and resources. Peas also add nitrogen to the soil, which improves its fertility. Once the peas are grown, they can be simply cut off and left in the garden as mulch, which will also help keep weeds away.

2. Mustard

Mustard is another effective green manure for weed control. Growing quickly, mustard can inhibit weed growth due to its thick green cover. In addition, mustard roots release substances that can inhibit weed growth and even deprive them of their vitality. Mustard can be sown in spring or autumn, and it grows well under different conditions.

3. Vetch

Vetch is another green manure option that can be useful for gardeners. It grows quickly and helps to cover the soil, which prevents weeds from growing. Vetch also adds nitrogen to the soil and improves its structure. When vetch blooms, it can be cut back and used as mulch or compost or simply allowed to decay in the garden.

4. Spring rye

Spring rye is another green manure that can help control weeds. They have a strong root system that forms dense vegetation, preventing weeds from growing. Rye also adds organic material to the soil, enriching it. This green manure can be sown in autumn or spring, and it tolerates cold weather conditions.

5. Rapeseed



Rapeseed is a green manure that can be useful for weed control, especially on heavy soils. It also grows quickly and has dense vegetation that covers the soil and hinders weeds. Oilseed rape has a large amount of organic material that can be used to improve soil fertility.

When choosing green manure for your garden, you can take into account the specific needs of your soil and the crops you plan to grow. Green manure is an effective and environmentally friendly way to control weeds and improve soil fertility, and it can be an important part of your organic farming strategy.

