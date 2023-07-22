'We're considering two plans': Ryanair tells when it will resume flights to Ukraine

Irish airline Ryanair may resume flights to Kyiv and Lviv by the end of 2023. This requires Ukraine to convince the European Aviation Safety Agency and insurance companies that flights will be safe.

This was announced by Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine. He noted that Ryanair was the second largest airline in Ukraine before the full-scale invasion.

"We are considering two plans: one, when the war is over and everything opens (flights - ed.) in one or two days. And the second, the most likely, according to which we can plan a small number of flights at the end of this year," he said.

According to him, Ukraine needs to convince European security authorities that flights will be safe and aircraft will be protected from drones and missiles, as is the case in Israel. In particular, if the European Aviation Safety Agency says that it will be safe to fly, then air travel will return to Ukraine.

"We were the second largest airline in Ukraine before the full-scale Russian invasion. And when that is a thing of the past, we intend to become the largest airline in Ukraine because we have the aircraft. We can sell tickets through the website, filling flights to Ukraine quickly," explained Michael O'Leary.

He added that the airline is interested in cooperating with Ukrainian airports, especially with Boryspil and Lviv airports.

As a reminder, in September 2022, Michael O'Leary said that Ryanair had raised its flight prices due to rising fuel costs. According to him, the era of €10 tickets is over.

