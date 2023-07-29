When it comes to gardening, it's important to get rid of those hated weeds. With the right solution, getting rid of them is easy.

Sante Plus experts advise using natural alternatives to chemicals, the ingredients of which you probably have on hand, including white vinegar. Its properties are great for removing unwanted weeds.

Read also: 11 fruits and vegetables to plant next to garlic

Vinegar is so effective in getting rid of unwanted vegetation in the garden and vegetable garden because of the acid it contains. It breaks down the walls surrounding the plant cells of weeds and removes their moisture. If you have any type of vinegar, don't hesitate to use it for this kind of task because it also has the good advantage of not affecting neighboring plants.

Video of the day

Be careful because although it does not affect other plants, they must not be touched when applying the product because it is not a selective weed killer. It runs the risk of killing them one by one.

In addition to these details, it is also recommended that you apply the vinegar solution in sunny weather rather than in cloudy weather. The vinegar and ultraviolet rays work in tandem to destroy the unwanted foliage.

Read also: 5 tips for taking care of plants while you're away

How to prepare a vinegar-based weed solution?

We are not talking about using vinegar alone here, because if we want it to work as well as possible, it must go with coarse salt and dishwashing liquid or liquid black soap.

Pour a glass of salt and a tablespoon of dishwashing liquid or black soap into 3-4 liters of white vinegar, then mix thoroughly to make the solution homogeneous. You get one of the best eco-friendly weed solutions. Pour the solution into a spray bottle before spraying the weeds.

Another interesting technique is to cover the soil with a thick layer of newspaper to suppress unwanted plants. In this way, you prevent sunlight from reaching the harmful weeds so that they cannot germinate.

Read also: Forget about pests: six ways to use cinnamon to protect plants

However, the vinegar herbicide solution should not be considered the only effective means of weed control, as it also needs to be combined with other actions. Therefore, it is advisable to combine manual uprooting of weeds and the use of ecological herbicides to obtain better plantings.

To keep the plants healthy, it is also recommended to place a ground cover and add mulch. This way, you will not only have significantly fewer weeds, but you will also enjoy a well-maintained garden without resorting to chemical weeding.

Note that vinegar works best on small weeds and shallow roots. It is less effective on stubborn weeds with deep root systems. In this case, manual weeding is appropriate. Feel free to tear them off with your hands if you think it's necessary.

As a reminder, houseplants green your space and bring benefits, but they can also be a source of inconvenience and problems. Some of them have the ability to attract pests, such as cockroaches.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!