Opposition sources have reported serious kidney problems with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. It is noted that his kidneys have completely failed, and the condition of the head of Chechnya has deteriorated so much that he can no longer speak.

The information about Kadyrov's health was initially reported by the AbuSaddamShishani telegram channel. "There is information that Kadyrov is dying and no longer talking. His kidneys have finally failed, dialysis does not help. It is possible that these are the last days," the message says.

The information about Kadyrov's imminent death was also confirmed by Islam Belokiyev, a representative of the information service of the Sheikh Mansur battalion.

According to him, "Kadyrov is likely to die soon".

"For example, his son, Adam Kadyrov, posts videos in his role about 'how hard it is to lose a father and that the value of a father can only be understood after his death. In this state, Kadyrov is unlikely to last long. This means that we are going to see regional changes," Belokiev said.

In his opinion, if the head of Chechnya dies, the republic will see a "total purge of the old Kadyrov influence."

According to the Cheka-OGPU, with this message Kadyrov's son "actually confirmed the information that Kadyrov is in an extremely serious condition".

According to Cheka-OGPU sources in Chechnya, no one has noticed Ramzan Kadyrov's motorcade for several days.

Media outlets associated with Kadyrov have not yet refuted this information.

A few months ago, the German newspaper Bild reported that Kadyrov had serious kidney problems. This information was confirmed by the former deputy prime minister of Ichkeria, Akhmed Zakayev, who is in exile. According to him, Kadyrov brought a doctor from the United Arab Emirates to Chechnya because he does not trust Moscow's doctors.

