Rocket attack on high-rise buildings in Kryvyi Rih: what is known so far (photos and video)

On the morning of July 31, Russian militants attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipro region with Iskander-M missiles. The enemy hit a school building and a high-rise building.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Sergey Lysak, rescuers and operational services continue to dismantle the rubble, under which people may be trapped.

According to him, two people have been killed in the Russian attack. 31 people were injured.

Video of the day

"With lacerations and cuts, fractures and mine-blast injuries. Four children were injured. Most people are in satisfactory condition. Two are seriously wounded," said Lysak.

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovs'k region notes that the strike on the building of the educational institution destroyed the 2nd to 4th floors. Three people were injured.

As a reminder, between July 18 and 24, Russian militants fired 75 missiles and 100 drones at Odesa region.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!