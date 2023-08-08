Russian missile attack on a multi-storey building in Pokrovsk: the number of casualties has increased, 88 people injured (photos, video)

Late at night on 7 August, Russian troops fired rockets at residential buildings in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. So far, it is known that 7 people were killed and more than 80 injured in the attack.

According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, as of 12 p.m., it is known that 7 people were killed and 88 injured in Pokrovsk after the Iskander shelling.

Video of the day

According to Kyrylenko, five civilians, a rescuer and a soldier were killed. Among the injured are 39 civilians, more than 30 law enforcement officers, 7 employees of the State Emergency Service and 4 military personnel.

Damage was also reported to 12 high-rise buildings; a hotel, a prosecutor's office, a pension fund, a pharmacy, two shops, two cafes and two civilian cars.

Earlier it became known that 52-year-old Andriy Omelchenko, a colonel of the Civil Protection Service and deputy head of the Main Emergency Response Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast, was killed in a rocket attack on Pokrovsk.

As a reminder, the rocket attack on Pokrovsk became known on the night of 7 August, when Russians launched two strikes on the city centre with an interval of several tens of minutes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!