Prostate cancer is not a judgment if you take a good care of your health and start therapy in time, American doctors say. It is the most common type of cancer, affecting every seventh man in the world. That is why urologists urge gentlemen over 50 years old to undergo regular prostate examinations. The earlier the signs of the disease can be detected, the more effective and easier it is to treat.

Fact 1: Age and genetics matter

The prostate is a small gland that is involved in important reproductive processes and produces seminal fluid. As we age, the organ can cause urinary problems and can also become a source of cancer. Prostate cancer begins with the process of cell mutation. These small changes in DNA cause cells to grow faster and live longer than normal. The abnormal cells build up to form a tumor that can grow and infiltrate nearby tissues. The disease typically affects only the male reproductive organs.

"Age is important, as prostate cancer is more common in older men. Genetics may also play a role in the development of the disease. "says Mitchell Humphries, MD, a Mayo Clinic urologist .

According to the researchers' observations, men should pay attention to risk factors such as:

Age. Your risk of a prostate cancer increases as you grow older. The disease is most common after age 50.

Race. For reasons that are unclear, dark-skinned men have a higher risk of getting prostate cancer than other races. Prostate cancer is more likely to be aggressive or advanced in dark-skinned men.

Family history. If someone in your family has been diagnosed with prostate cancer or breast cancer, your risk may be increased.

Obesity. Obese people have a higher risk of prostate cancer compared to those at a healthy weight.

Fact 2: Symptoms that should not be overlooked

Prostate cancer usually has no obvious symptoms, which is a good reason to get regular check-ups, doctors say . Besides, they are different for every man. However, if you have these symptoms, be sure to see your doctor:

Difficulty urinating;

weak or intermittent urine flow;

frequent urination at night;

you cannot empty your bladder completely;

you have a painful or burning sensation while urinating;

blood in the urine or semen;

localized pain in the back, hips, or pelvic area;

pain during ejaculation.

Keep in mind that these symptoms may be signs of other conditions and not prostate cancer.

Fact 3: A correct diagnosis is possible

There are many ways to detect prostate cancer, both through physical examination and blood tests. First, it is important for men to undergo a palpebral rectal examination by a urologist. Next, the patient takes a blood test for prostate-specific antigen, or PSA. If prostate cancer is detected, the doctor must determine the rate at which it is growing. Fortunately, prostate cancer does not develop quickly. The disease is evaluated using the Gleason scale, which measures the prevalence of mutated cells. There are also other types of tests: CT scans, MRIs, and PET scans.

Fact 4: Prostate cancer is treatable

Treatment is most effective when cancer is detected at an early stage, but sometimes therapy is not necessary, doctors believe. At times, it can be enough to monitor the cancer until it gets bigger.

"When the cancer is localized only in the prostate gland, prostate surgery or radical prostatectomy may be the best treatment option," Dr. Humphries believes.

There are also other treatments available today that doctors often use in an integrated fashion for best effectiveness:

Radiation therapy is a common treatment method in which high-energy rays kill abnormal prostate cells.

Chemotherapy offers the use of potent chemicals that destroy cancer cells.

Cryotherapy allows you to freeze the cancer cells. Focused ultrasound may also be used, which can also destroy cancer cells.

Hormone therapy. Doctors use androgen deprivation therapy, or ADT, which can slow the cancer or even lead to a remission.

Fact 5: A healthy lifestyle is the best prevention

Reducing your risk of developing prostate cancer is possible if you take a sufficient care of your health. First of all, it is important for men over the age of 50 to have regular checkups with a urologist. Doctors also recommend giving up alcohol and smoking and following a balanced diet. Natural fresh foods with a predominance of vegetables, fruits, healthy fats and proteins - the best diet for men's health. And regular exercise, hiking and maintaining a healthy weight strengthen not only men's health, but also their self-confidence.