Territorial Recruitment Center employee in the Dominican Republic: scandal on the Internet

The war in Ukraine is ongoing, but it seems that for some employees of the Territorial Recruitment Center it is not an obstacle to a luxurious vacation. Oleh Yatsiuchenko, an employee of the district recruitment center in Ternopil region, posted a photo on his Instagram of his vacation on the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

The photo shows Yatsiuchenko with a woman on the beach. He is wearing swimming trunks and sunglasses, and his companion is wearing a swimsuit. TSN writes about the scandal.

After the photos appeared online, a scandal erupted in Ukraine. Social media users were outraged that an employee of the Territorial Recruitment Center, who is responsible for mobilizing men to the front, allows himself such a luxurious vacation during the war.

"How is it possible that an employee of the Military Commissariat, who is supposed to mobilize men to the front, is vacationing on a beach in the Dominican Republic? This is just cynicism," wrote one user.

"This is a humiliation of all those who are fighting at the front. Let Yatsiuchenko go to war himself, not go on vacation," added another.

The Territorial Recruitment Center management responded to the scandal by stating that Yatsiuchenko had gone abroad legally. However, this did not calm the outraged public.

"Why can an employee of the Territorial Recruitment Center afford a vacation at an expensive resort during the war, while ordinary Ukrainians cannot even go abroad?" social media users ask.

This case is not the first time that the Military Commissariat employees have been involved in luxury lifestyle scandals. For example, in 2022, a military officer was detained in Odesa who had acquired UAH 188 million and luxury real estate in Spain on suspicion of bribery.

Recently, the head of one of the military commissariats was detained in Kyiv for demanding money from men for not sending them to the front.

Earlier in Zakarpattia, a deputy detonated grenades in a building, injuring 26 people.

